Political factors shouldn’t apply to redistricting vote, Iowa House Speaker Grassley says

If the maps are rejected, LSA will redraw and present a second proposal.

Grassley did not say whether he expects the first proposal to be approved.

“I think we’re getting positive feedback from members as they talk to their constituents,” Grassley said. “You just want to make sure, you try to keep areas of the state that have some things in common geographically together. You don’t want to have a district that spreads across and geographically just doesn’t fit whatsoever. And I think those are some of the things that we’re working through right now.”

Grassley was asked what he would say to national Republicans or Iowa Republicans currently in or running for federal office who may not like the first proposal’s new Congressional districts. The proposal would make eastern Iowa’s 1st District — currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson — significantly more Democratic-leaning. Eastern Iowa’s 2nd District would become more Republican.

Grassley said that population shifts in Iowa — mainly people leaving rural areas and moving to urban and suburban regions — is one reason the proposed maps are significantly changing many federal and state-level political districts. And again, Grassley downplayed partisan motives for voting on the proposed maps.