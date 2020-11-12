Poll finds supermajority of Iowa voters support mask mandate

“So I think that there’s a little bit of a disconnect in that some of the people who won were campaigning one way and their record clearly said something else,” Sinovic said.

Public Policy Polling contacted 613 Iowans who voted — half by text and half by landline — Nov. 2 and 3. The results have a 4 percent margin of error.

In the poll, voters favored both Trump and Ernst, 52 percent to 45 percent, over their Democratic opponents. Approval ratings for Ernst and Reynolds were underwater: 44 percent approve of Ernst, 47 disapprove; 43 percent approve of Reynolds, 48 percent disapprove.

Of those polled, 52 percent said they favor a dramatic increase in education funding, with 36 percent favoring the current funding level.

The voters’ top concerns were jobs and the economy (32 percent), health care (28 percent) and abortion, law and order, or another issue (10 percent each).

In response to questions about COVID-19, 51 percent of the voters surveyed said Reynolds has not done enough on COVID-19 restrictions while 38 percent she has done “about the right amount.”

Seventy-four percent said they would wear face masks if Reynolds ordered a statewide mask mandate, which she has not and has repeatedly called unenforceable.