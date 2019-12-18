Poll shows Ernst vulnerable, PAC for rival says

A new poll on Iowa’s U.S. Senate race finds that Sen. Joni Ernst leads her Democratic Party-backed challenger by 6 points until they are told about allegations the incumbent Republican accepted campaign contributions from undisclosed donors.

Then Theresa Greenfield, who is in a four-way race for the Democratic Senate nomination, pulls ahead 45 to 40 percent, according to a Public Policy Polling telephone survey of 944 Iowa voters Dec. 13-15. The poll has a 3.2 percent margin of error.

The take away for End Citizens United, which commissioned the poll, is that Ernst, who is seeking a second term, is vulnerable. In a head-to-head contest with Greenfield, she’s under 50 percent — not a good sign for an incumbent.

“Iowans know too many politicians vote on behalf of their corporate special interest donors, which is why the news about Sen. Ernst’s campaign illegally soliciting dark money is so damaging to her,” said Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United, which has endorsed Greenfield.