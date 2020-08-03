Polling shows Iowa 2nd District open-seat race a dead heat

DES MOINES — Slightly more than two months before Iowans begin voting, polling shows the open-seat race in the U.S. House 2nd District as a dead heat.

In a live poll of 406 likely voters by Harper Polling, Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart each had the support of 41 percent of the respondents. Sixteen percent of those polled were undecided, according to the poll commissioned by the Congressional Leadership Fund, which supports Republican candidates.

“Dr. Miller-Meeks is fighting to win and has made Iowa’s 2nd District a top pickup opportunity for Republicans this fall,” said Calvin Moore, CLF communications director. “Voters are clearly recognizing that sending Rita Hart to Congress would have devastating consequences for Iowa families, like wiping out countless family farms and livestock producers under the farm regulation bill she backed” recently.

That’s a reference to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s Farms System Reform Act, which would place a moratorium on concentrated animal feeding operations and phase them out by 2040. It would reduce food production, increase food prices and destroy thousands of Iowa jobs, according to Miller-Meeks supporters.