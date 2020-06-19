Positive trends, but also warning signs in Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers

And the current trajectory would put it above 1.0, possibly later this month or early July.

Other states, including Florida, are seeing case spikes and Rt rates crossing well above 1.0. That has not yet happened in Iowa, and Reynolds this week said she is confident the state’s re-opening will not be disrupted by the virus.

“We’re just going to do like we do every day: we’re going to continue to manage and do everything that we can to contain the virus,” Reynolds said. “That’s not going to change.”

While black and Latino Iowans have been burdened with an outsized share of coronavirus cases, the share of virus-related deaths have been more in line with their populations.

Among Iowa’s population, 6% are Latino and 4% are black. And yet a whopping 27% of cases have been confirmed in the state’s Latino population, and 10% among black Iowans. Those numbers, in part, are because those populations are more likely to work hourly wage, at-risk jobs, like those in meat-packing plants, in nursing homes, and at grocery stores and other essential businesses.

However, among Iowans who have died of virus-related causes, 7% have been Latino and 5% have been black.