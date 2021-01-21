Powerball produces winners and losers in Iowa

Iowa Lottery officials say 41,368 adults won prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawings — ranging from $4 to $50,000 in Independence — but a winning ticket to claim the $731.1 million jackpot was sold in Maryland.

Iowa Lottery players bought more than $2.4 million in Powerball tickets for Wednesday’s drawing — including more than $1 million in tickets on Wednesday alone.

The average Powerball purchase on Wednesday in Iowa remained about $6, or three plays per ticket. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and Powerball 22. The Power Play number was 3.

Iowans hoping to still strike it rich (and defy odds of about one in 302.6 million) have another shot Friday when the Mega Millions drawing at 10 p.m. will have an estimated $970 million jackpot at stake that would translate into $716.3 million in a cash lump-sum option.

The record of a lottery prize remains the Powerball jackpot of nearly $1.59 billion that was split in January 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

