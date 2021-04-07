Prison funding brings charges of ‘playing politics’

“I would just say it seems to be a two-way street,” Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, said about the accusation Democrats are “playing politics” with the deaths.

Lawmakers exchanged caustic points of personal privilege at the end of the day.

“Because the majority party is so anti-union and because of your hatred of AFSCME, two people lay dead,” Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, said in an attack on Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, who managed the 2017 bill curtailing public employee collective bargaining rights.

“Republicans, you have blood on your hands,” he said.

That inspired Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, to respond with his first point of personal privilege in nine years.

“Politicizing the tragedy is a level of despicableness and classlessness that’s beneath what I even thought you were capable of,” he said, which was followed by Republican applause.

The rhetoric in the Appropriations Committee was less heated.