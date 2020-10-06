Pritzker administration releases policy guidelines for criminal justice reform

The fifth principle calls for an increase in accountability and transparency for police departments. According to the release, the governor advocates for the licensing of police officers, body-camera requirements, state-level processes for investigating police misconduct and making it easier for civilians to report officer misconduct by removing barriers. One such barrier is the signed affidavit requirement, passed in 2004 after lobbying from police unions, which requires all police complaints be accompanied by a sworn affidavit, something police reform advocates say can intimidate people from filing legitimate complaints.

The sixth calls for establishment of statewide standards for use of force by police officers, including a requirement to issue first aid after using force and a prohibition of no-knock search warrants. The governor’s office also calls for mandates that officers must intervene and make a report when excessive force is used by another officer or subject themselves to liability.

The seventh seeks to decrease negative interactions between law enforcement and civilians by decriminalizing minor nonviolent offenses and providing more resources to train officers on how to respond to nonviolent crimes and protests.