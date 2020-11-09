Pritzker announces Tier 2 mitigations in three more regions; Statewide total cases since pandemic began nears half a million

A full list of the mitigation measures in place in each region is available on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website.

Pritzker said the latest actions are being taken because of rising test positivity rates in each of the regions. In Region 5, according to the most recent data on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate stood at 11.5% on Saturday, Nov. 6, while Region 7 posted a 16.4% rate and Region 8 stood at 13.7%.

Each of those regions has been under Tier 1 mitigations for more than two weeks. Region 5 was placed under those restrictions Oct. 22, while Regions 7 and 8 followed on Oct. 23.

But those measures so far have failed to bring down the rate of infections in those areas, and Pritzker put the responsibility for that on local officials.

“Some elected leaders are allowing this continued rise in positivity to balloon out of control while taking no action,” he said. “These mayors and city councils and county boards and state's attorneys need to take some responsibility for keeping their constituents safe. I promise them that responsibility pales in comparison to what could come when the hospitals in your area are filling up and there aren't enough nurses or doctors to save their constituents’ lives.”