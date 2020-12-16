Pritzker: Illinois' expected vaccine shipments halved for next two weeks

“Now we got to 6,175 people in our hospitals across the state of Illinois (with COVID-19),” he said. “And when we imposed a closure of indoor bars and restaurant service – you know, you saw it takes several weeks, in fact, one to two incubation periods for it to take effect – and then guess what's happened, we're now below 5,000 hospitalizations across the state. I mean, there is cause and effect to the mitigations that we've put in place, and they've been proven time and time again, the scientists have been right, and we've been following their advice.”

Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide Nov. 20. One incubation period is thought to be 14 days maximum, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the vaccination effort, Pritzker said the state has been working with local public health departments to practice its administration for weeks, as the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at 70 degrees below zero Celsius and can spoil if not administered within five days of being removed from ultra-cold storage.

Pritzker said a vaccine manufactured by the drug company Moderna could also be approved this week, and it can last 30 days after being removed from the regular freezer storage that it requires.