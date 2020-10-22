Pritzker: Illinois governor orders police patrols amid COVID spikes

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that Illinois State Police will start patrolling bars and restaurants in regions of the state where coronavirus numbers are surging, and establishments that disregard his new restrictions could face sanctions including the loss of their liquor or gambling licenses.
On another record-setting day for new COVID-19 infections, Pritzker announced the police patrols in four area of the state. The officers will be authorized to disperse crowds and issue citations for violators.
Pritzker previously downplayed enforcement while begging for compliance, but he said times have changed.
“It is very serious right now, folks, and if we need to close down restaurants or bars or take away their liquor licenses, take away their gaming licenses, we will do that because we are now headed into a peak that is beyond, potentially, where we were in March and April,” Pritzker said during a visit to the St. Clair County Health Department in Belleville.
Earlier, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a similar message. Starting Friday, she ordered nonessential businesses to close by 10 p.m. and urged residents to limit gatherings to six people because of the troublesome rise in coronavirus cases. Bars that don't serve food also have to stop serving customers indoors, and all restaurants and bars have to stop liquor sales at 9 p.m.
“We are — no doubt whatsoever — in a second surge,” Lightfoot said. "This is what it looks like.”
Region 1, in the northwest part of the state, saw its positivity rate increase to 11.9%. It has been over 8% for more than two weeks. The continued surge caused the state to implement even stricter mitigation guidelines than ones that have been in place since Oct. 3.
None of the region’s mitigations apply to schools or polling places, according to the governor’s office.
The announcement came as the state reported another one-day record for COVID-19 cases with 4,942 Thursday, which trailed only Sept. 4, when the state reported 5,368 test results that included several days’ worth of tests due to data backlogs.
IDPH also announced an additional 44 virus-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 9,387 among 360,159 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Tests completed surpassed 7 million Thursday.
Hospitalizations increased again as of Wednesday night, with 2,463 COVID-19-positive individuals hospitalized, an increase of 125, or 5.3 percent, from the day prior. COVID-19 intensive care bed usage jumped 4.5 percent from the day prior to 525, and ventilator usage jumped 9.2 percent to 212.
Dr. Omer Badahman, an infectious disease specialist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the St. Clair County area, said the community must buy into the fight against COVID-19 for it to be successful.
As hospitalizations rise, the flu vaccine will be key to limiting over taxation on the health care system, Badahman said.
“This year it's very important, because the health care system is taxed to the max,” he said. “We have bed shortages. We need those beds for other problems. So really, if we have influenza coming in with COVID-19, with the colder weather, the health care system is going to be overwhelmed. So I really want everybody to roll up their sleeves and get that influenza vaccine, even if you don't believe in it.”
