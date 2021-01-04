Pritzker issues marijuana pardons, State Police clear 490,000 arrest records

Eligible convictions are first compiled by ISP and delivered to the Prisoner Review Board. If a conviction was for a class 4 felony, the state’s attorney for the jurisdiction in which that conviction took place can object to the case being eligible for expungement, which is then resolved in a hearing.

The PRB will then recommend eligible convictions to the governor for a pardon. The governor then decides whether to accept or deny the recommendation. Pardons issued by the governor are given to the Illinois attorney general, in this case Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who then files a request with the circuit clerk where the conviction occurred to expunge the record. The circuit clerk then expunges the record and sends an order to law enforcement to expunge records related to the conviction as well.

According to PRB Chair Craig Findley, the board expects to review “thousands of additional felony and misdemeanor” marijuana offenses in 2021.

The third and final group of records eligible for expungement are not subject to an automatic process, but require a court petition filed by the convicted party. These are for marijuana offenses that do not qualify for the previous two groups.