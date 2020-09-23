Pritzker, Lightfoot condemn Breonna Taylor decision

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton noted that Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was the same age as her own daughter.

“Today, justice was denied. Breonna was shot to death in her own home. ... Her life was taken, a life of value and promise,” she said.

Anticipating public protest and large gatherings in the aftermath of the announcement, Lightfoot called for peace.

“I know that many, upon hearing of this verdict, will feel confusion and anger and disbelief and many of you will want to express yourselves,” Lightfoot said. “I want you to know that I support you and will do everything in my power to protect you as you voice your righteous anger.”

At an unrelated news conference earlier in the day, Pritzker said the National Guard was at the ready but the state wouldn’t activate soldiers “until they’re needed.”

Lawmakers across the state expressed indignation at the lack of charges for Taylor’s death in statements and over social media.