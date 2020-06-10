Pritzker signs $43B Illinois budget reliant on federal loan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Wednesday an Illinois budget heavily reliant on borrowing because of revenue lost to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social interaction.

But even short of revenue, Democrats who control the General Assembly sent the Democratic governor a $42.9 billion spending plan, 7.5% larger than the current year's outlay. It takes effect July 1.

The legislation allows the state to borrow up to $5 billion from a federal COVID-19 relief fund and relies on billions of dollars more in hoped-for federal assistance to shore up state accounts amid the pandemic.

Republicans objected to the plan during an abbreviated, four-day emergency session in May that stood for a full spring session's worth of work. They wanted spending cuts, but Democrats said balancing the budget with cuts would be too drastic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the enormous role government plays in keeping communities safe and providing the tools people need to build better lives," Pritzker said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on our state revenues, investing in our people will allow the state to rebound and recover from this pandemic as we safely reopen."