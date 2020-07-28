Pritzker signs orders allowing prison transfers, extending disaster proclamation

An internal IDOC memo issued Monday, when the transfers were to resume, outlined that any prisoner being transferred would be masked, and 50-passenger transfer buses would be limited to carrying 12 inmates, all socially distanced. Temperature checks and testing would be conducted at multiple points.

Someone being transferred to a facility must quarantine for 14 days before the transfer, and a COVID-19 test must be performed within 72 hours of the transfer. Proof of a negative test will be sent with the transferee to the new facility.

Transferees who are symptomatic upon their arrival will receive a rapid result test, and if the result is positive, the offender and any other people riding on the same transport will not be allowed into the IDOC facility but will be transported back to the county jail.

Upon arrival, transferees will be required to wash their hands, and their face coverings will be disposed of and replaced with a new one.

Once transfer procedures are completed, the new arrivals will quarantine for 14 days in a special unit and will be tested within 72 hours of when the quarantine is scheduled to end.