Pritzker, stakeholders talk next phases of legalized marijuana rollout

Pritzker said the phased rollout of cannabis legalization will provide for 75 new dispensary licenses in May, at which point more social equity applicants will have the opportunity to be part of the marijuana industry. He said the initial 30 licenses go to those already in the medical marijuana business that had been licensed in the previous administration.

Pritzker said the bill was written this way to protect the medical marijuana industry, but it also limits minority participation in the first phase.

“We want the industry to be diverse,” he said. “We want black and brown people. We want people who’ve been left out and left behind to have a real opportunity to not only benefit from this new industry, but to create new millionaires in the black community, in the Latino community. … That’s the purpose of the phased rollout.”

Toi Hutchinson, a former state senator who helped craft the initial bill and has since been named senior advisor to the governor for cannabis control, said the phase-in is also designed to “protect future market opportunities for those equity applicants to come on board.”