Proposed Ill. House rules add speaker term limits, remote committee meetings

SPRINGFIELD — When Emanuel “Chris” Welch was elected House Speaker last month, he stated his intention to revise the rules that govern committees and the procedures for conducting business in the Illinois House of Representatives, including those pertaining to the introduction of new bills.

“We're being sincere in taking a quick, hard examination on these rules,” Welch, D-Hillside, said in an interview with Capitol News Illinois this month, suggesting his willingness to amend the rules, unlike his predecessor, former Speaker Michael Madigan.

Proposed changes to the House rules, which were posted online Monday, will come before the Rules Committee for a vote when the committee convenes in the Capitol on Wednesday morning.

Capitol News Illinois compiled some of the significant amendments made to the House Rules below.

Leader term limits

Madigan earned the distinction as the longest serving House speaker in any state legislature in the country. Madigan’s more than four decade-long tenure as speaker was due in part to the fact that the House rules did not place any limit on the number of terms a speaker could serve.