Proposed new teacher standards spark controversy; Religious conservatives object to ‘Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading’ standards

“The proposed rule, if enacted, requires, as a condition of licensure, that teachers take a definite ideological stance with respect to the political and social issues it addresses,” PFA lobbyists Ralph Rivera and Molly Malone stated in written public comments on the proposal. “This requirement will create potential conflicts with the deeply held religious convictions of teachers, parents, and students in the state of Illinois. Not all teachers would be able to comply with the new standards without violating their consciences.”

Specifically, they point to language in the proposed standards that call on educators to, “Embrace and encourage progressive viewpoints and perspectives that leverage asset thinking toward traditionally marginalized populations,” as well as to “understand and value the notion … that there is not one ‘correct’ way of doing or understanding something, and that what is seen as ‘correct’ is most often based on our lived experiences.”

In their letter, Rivera and Malone argue that, “many religious faiths believe in the concept of “objective truth” and would take issue with what appears to be a contradictory position that says, in effect, it is an objective truth that truth does not exist.”

ISBE spokeswoman Matthews, however, said in a statement that the state board stands behind the proposed standards.