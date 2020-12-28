Quincy veterans home resident tests positive for Legionnaires’ disease

“On the call, the CDC asked for clean-out and flushing logs which are part of the water management plan for the facility. All actions by the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy are consistent with the water management plan following CDC protocols,” according to the IDVA news release. “IDPH infectious disease staff are working with the facility to collect information and further investigate the resident’s illness.”

On Monday, an IDVA spokesperson said the resident who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease and COVID-19 is responding well to treatment.

The last legionella test at Hammond Hall was conducted Oct. 27 and was negative, according to the IDVA release.

The last case of Legionnaires’ disease was reported at the Quincy facility on Dec. 21, 2019, in Fifer Hall, according to the release. An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease between 2015 and 2018 killed 13 residents at Quincy.

The single incident of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy home comes as the facility also faces an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Dec. 26, the Quincy facility has reported five resident deaths related to COVID-19, 123 total positive cases among residents and 143 total positive cases among employees since the pandemic began.