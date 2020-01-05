Regulations for drivers chief among potential hot-button topics

DES MOINES -- Inevitably, a number of hot-button issues come before state lawmakers during each year’s session of the Iowa Legislature.
This year’s session could produce more debate on a pair of hot-button issues that, if changes to state law were made, would impact all Iowa drivers: a potential ban on hand-held use of mobile phones while driving, and automated traffic enforcement cameras.
Here is a look at those and a few more hot-button issues that could come up during this year’s legislative session, which begins on Monday, Jan. 13.
Hand-held ban
State lawmakers took a big step in 2017 by making texting while driving a primary offense. Prior to that change, texting while driving was illegal, but law enforcement needed a separate reason to stop a driver before issuing a citation for texting while driving. Under the updated law, officers can stop a driver solely for texting while driving.
But the updated law addresses only texting while driving; other means of mobile phone use are not illegal.
Thus, some advocates believe the state should move to a complete ban on hand-held use of mobile phones while driving. Only hands-free mobile phone use would be allowed.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is not initiating any legislation on the topic, but she supports a hand-held ban.
“If you drove down (Highway) 235, you see people all the time texting (while driving). It’s scary,” Reynolds said. “The statistics are awful. Just awful.”
A total of 434 people died in 401 reported fatal crashes that involved cell-phone-related activities as distractions in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In those crashes, police reported the driver was talking on, listening to, or engaged in some other cell phone activity at the time of the crash.
Leaders in the Senate’s Republican majority said there is not yet a consensus on whether to extend Iowa law to a hand-held ban, but Senate President Charles Schneider, a Republican from West Des Moines, said he supports a ban.
“And it may because I see it a lot more than some other legislators, just driving back and forth from downtown to West Des Moines every day. But I’m just tired of seeing people weave in and out of lanes because they’re looking at their phones, or pulling up next to someone at a stoplight or waiting behind someone at a stoplight waiting for them to go because they’re checking email or checking Facebook on their phones,” Schneider said. “I think it's a public safety issue. I’m not one who believes in having a heavy-handed government, but this really is becoming I think a public safety issue and it’s one that we have to address.”
Traffic cameras
The Republican-led Iowa Senate in 2019, for the third consecutive year, voted to ban the use of automated traffic enforcement cameras.
The Republican-led Iowa House could not reach consensus on whether to ban traffic cameras or permit them with additional regulations.
So the issue is likely to be debated again in 2020.
“The (traffic) camera bill is sitting in the House,” said Sen. Brad Zaun, a Republican from Urbandale. “I think it is encouraging that there is a change in leadership (in the House) where maybe the potential is there.”
Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, is the new Iowa House Speaker. He was chosen by his Republican colleagues to succeed Linda Upmeyer, the Republican from Clear Lake who stepped down from the post.
Grassley said he, individually, has supported both proposals. It’s a matter, Grassley said, of House Republicans agreeing on a path.
“I voted to ban traffic cameras. I voted to regulate traffic cameras,” Grassley said. “But that being said, my position on it is I’ve shown my willingness to do something. If there’s the will of the caucus to do that, I’m not going to stand in the way of that happening.”
Medicaid work requirements
Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, in 2019 introduced a package of bills designed to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer at least 20 hours per week, to be making an effort to pay their child support, and for the state to more frequently verify Medicaid recipients’ eligibility.
The bills failed to advance out of the Senate, and key House committee leader Rep. Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Peosta, said the proposals would not be considered because they needed further vetting.
But both lawmakers left the door open for the proposals to be tweaked and considered again in 2020.
Grassley said he expects House Republicans to have a “broad conversation” on the issue this session.
Gun rights
Republican-led majorities in 2019 approved the first step in the process of amending the Iowa Constitution to include language strengthening Iowans’ right to possess firearms. The proposal --- which opponents said went too far and could undo all gun regulations currently in state law --- must still be passed again by state lawmakers no sooner than 2021, and then by Iowa voters.
Meantime, state lawmakers in 2019 also considered legislation that would eliminate the requirement that Iowa gun owners carry a permit. The proposal was shelved, but the debate could surface again this year.
Grassley said House Republicans will bear in mind the constitutional amendment process when considering any other gun rights proposals.
“Obviously anything we do on the Second Amendment we’re going to be very mindful. And any issue we (will) look at what the impacts are of our ability to actually achieve that (constitutional amendment),” Grassley said. “Because that, from the Second Amendment community, has been the priority. So whatever we look at, making sure we don’t jeopardize that (constitutional amendment).”
Abortion
Republicans led an effort in 2019 to amend the Iowa Constitution to declare that the ability to have an abortion is not a guaranteed right.
The effort was Republicans’ response to Iowa courts striking down as unconstitutional previous legislative attempts to restrict abortions.
The proposal was considered at the committee level, but advanced no further. It could come up again this year.
Reporters Rod Boshart and James Lynch of the Gazette in Cedar Rapids contributed.