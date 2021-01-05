Rep. Ann Williams throws hat into ring for Illinois speaker’s job; Three Democrats now challenging Madigan for top House leadership post

SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Ann Williams officially threw her hat into the ring Wednesday to become the next speaker of the Illinois House, making her the third Democrat to announce they were challenging embattled Speaker Michael Madigan.

Williams, 53, a Chicago attorney, released a statement Wednesday morning, hours ahead of a virtual candidates’ forum being hosted by the House Democratic Women’s Caucus.

“I will lead the House Democratic Caucus collaboratively – with integrity, open communication, and respect for the voices of all Illinoisans," Williams said in the statement.

She joins Reps. Stephanie Kifowit, of Oswego, and Kathleen Willis, of Addison, in the race for speaker. They, along with Madigan, were scheduled to make their case before the Democratic Women’s Caucus during a private virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Madigan, who has served as speaker for all but two years since 1983, has been struggling to maintain his grip on power since July when he was implicated in a yearslong bribery scheme in which utility giant Commonwealth Edison awarded no-work jobs and lobbying contracts to his associates in order to curry his favor for legislation that benefited the company.