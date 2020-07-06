Rep. Arthur Turner, deputy majority leader in the House, announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Arthur Turner, D-Chicago, announced his retirement from the Illinois House effective Friday, July 3.

Turner, a deputy majority leader in the House, had served in the 9th District on the west side of Chicago since 2010. It’s a seat that was formerly held by his father, Arthur Lee Turner, who held it for about 30 years and now operates a lobbying firm in Chicago.

“I will forever be grateful for the privilege of serving the people of Illinois and the opportunity to ensure that the voices of my community were heard loud and clear in state government,” Turner said in a resignation letter submitted to Secretary of State Jesse White on Friday.

Turner did not file for reelection in 2020, so the resignation cuts his final term short by about half a year. The timing of his announcement also means Democratic Party officials in the district will have to appoint a successor before the fall veto session.

Lakesia Collins, a Chicago Democrat, won a crowded March primary to replace Turner as the Democrat on the November ballot. She received 46% of the votes to top seven candidates, including Turner’s brother Aaron Turner.

The retiring Turner did not state what he intends to do after leaving the House.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0