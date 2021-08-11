Report shows setback for Iowa clean energy jobs in 2020

The growth of clean energy jobs in Iowa hit a snag in 2020, according to a report from Clean Energy Trust and environmental business group E2.

Iowa’s clean energy workforce shrunk by 9.7% in 2020, according to the Clean Jobs Midwest report, but still has more than 28,900 jobs. That represents almost 2% of the state’s civilian labor force.

It also rebounded during COVID-19 quicker than the state’s overall workforce, according to E2 and Clean Energy Trust’s analysis, released Wednesday.

“These jobs prove to be resilient, rebounding faster than the overall Midwest workforce,” said Ian Adams, Clean Energy Trust managing director. “We see the clean energy industry as ripe with opportunity for innovation and growth.”

The sector remained male-dominated in 2020, with 71.5% of jobs being held by men.

That disparity is not unique to Iowa. Across the 12 states in the Midwest, men hold 72.9% of those jobs.

About 77.1% of companies in the clean energy sector were small businesses that employ fewer than 20 people, according to the report.