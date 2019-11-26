Requests for ‘satellite caucuses’ could make Iowa ‘first-in-the-world’

“First-in-the-nation” may not accurately describe the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses.

That’s because the Iowa Democratic Party, which plans to incorporate “satellite” caucuses to open the door for more participation in the Feb. 3 party-building exercise, has received applications not only for 103 satellite sites in Iowa, but 47 elsewhere in the country and six for overseas.

“We’re glad that Iowans are interested in hosting satellite caucuses,” the state party said in a statement Monday. “As a party, one of our primary goals is expanding access and participation in our caucus process, and we encourage Iowa Democrats to consider this additional option to have their voices heard.”

The satellite caucuses, which were tried in four locations in 2016, are the state Democratic Party’s response to a Democratic National Committee directive that states with party caucuses instead of primary elections to select presidential candidates find ways of making them more accessible.

In August, the Democratic National Committee rejected a proposal from Iowa Democrats that would have allowed people to participate electronically — saying the virtual events would make the caucuses too vulnerable to hacking.

