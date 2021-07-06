Reynolds’ challengers hope for lightning strike. 3 long shots are critical of governor’s actions in office

According to the federal government, the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are around one in 500,000.

As they launch their long-shot campaigns for governor, Joshua Kuhn-McRoberts, Robert Bond and Kim West each hope to be the one.

Democrats West and Kuhn-McRoberts, and Bond, an independent, share many of the same views about incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who they hope to unseat in the 2022 election.

“Everybody has suffered as a result of your failure to lead in this time of need,” said West, a Des Moines attorney, who may have the catchiest campaign slogan: “Iowa needs a new Kim.”

“In this time of need, when we needed a governor most, you have been absolutely ineffective,” he said about Reynolds.

McRoberts, who is from Waukee and works for the Iowa Finance Authority, is presenting himself as a “compassionate disrupter … who isn’t afraid to change the status quo and reject the radical ideas of the far-right wing conservatives that have moved Iowa back, not forward.”

For Bond, also from Des Moines, it’s a matter of being the change he wants.