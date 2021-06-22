Reynolds creates carbon sequestration task force. Group to explore economic-development opportunities

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order on Tuesday launching a task force to explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities she said it presents for further economic development in Iowa.
Reynolds will serve as the leader of the Carbon Sequestration Task Force that her office said fulfills a recommendation made by an Economic Recovery Advisory Board she previously appointed. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will serve as vice chairman of the task force.
“Because of our existing supply chain and emphasis on renewable fuel infrastructure, Iowa is in a strong position to capitalize on the growing nationwide demand for a more carbon free economy,” Reynolds said in a statement.
“Iowa is a recognized leader in renewable fuel and food production, and this is another opportunity to lead and be innovative, invest in Iowa agriculture and facilitate new sources of revenue for our agriculture and energy sectors.”
Reynolds said she expected the “stakeholders” she named to the panel will assist in formulating policy recommendations ahead of the 2022 legislative session.
The state’s Economic Development Authority will issue a request for proposals to hire a consultant team to support the work of the task force, according to the governor’s office. In addition, individuals interested in serving on an agriculture or energy work group to support the task force can find more information at iowaeda.com/carbon-sequestration.
Other task force members include Debi Durham, Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority; Kayla Lyon, Iowa Department of Natural Resources; Scott Marler, Iowa Department of Transportation; Geri Huser, Iowa Utilities Board; John Crespi, Center for Agricultural and Rural Development, Iowa State University; Adam Kiel, Soil and Water Outcomes Fund; William Fehrman, Berkshire Hathaway Energy; John Larsen, Alliant Energy; Jill Sanchez, Deere and Co.; Sam Funk, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation; Bryan Sievers, Sievers Family Farms; Kellie Blair, farmer; Justin Kirchhoff, Summit Ag Investors; Sam Eathington, Corteva Agriscience; Alison Taylor, Archer Daniels Midland; Jill Zullo, Cargill; Cynthia Warner, Renewable Energy Group; Nick Bowdish, Elite Octane; Craig Struve, SoilView; and Steve Bruere, Peoples Company.