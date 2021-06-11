Reynolds decries ‘middle of the night’ flight of refugee kids. 2 of the 19 kids ‘potentially’ stayed in Iowa, she says

"I think it kind of demonstrates the level at which they are willing to go to accomplish what the ultimate goal is, and that is not to resolve this crisis at the border but to continue to ignore it and to continue to see illegal immigrants cross into this country," she added.

In a news release issued Thursday, Reynolds’ office laid out a timeline of the flight that brought refugee children to Iowa. According to the governor’s office, on May 2 the state became aware of an April 22 flight that landed in Des Moines and carried “unaccompanied minor children.” After reviewing surveillance footage, the state May 6 reached out to multiple federal agencies.

Federal agencies on May 7, May 10, and May 11 told the state the flight was not a federal immigration flight. On May 17, a federal immigration agency told staff at U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office it was not involved in the flight.

On May 21, the federal Health and Human Services’ Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Office of Refugee Resettlement confirmed to Grassley’s office that the April 22 flight was in fact one of its flights. The agency confirmed 19 children were flown from Long Beach, Calif., to Des Moines. Two buses transported the children to various locations to join their sponsors.