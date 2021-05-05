Reynolds defends call for ban on transgender girls in girls sports; advocates call it ‘cruel’

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds defended as “a fairness issue” her call for a state law to prohibit transgender students from competing in sports with the gender with which they identify.

Advocates for transgender students and individual rights called such legislation hurtful, cruel and wrong.

Reynolds, appearing recently on Fox News Channel, said she would sign such a bill into law in Iowa. During her weekly press conference Wednesday at Iowa PBS studios, the Republican governor said banning biological males who identify as female from participating in athletics with biological females is “an issue in fairness.”

“Do we have women’s and girls sports or not? I believe that,” Reynolds said.

Veronica Fowler, with the Iowa chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said proposals like those came from a misunderstanding of transgender people.

“This is really cruel, and it’s wrong,” Fowler said. “We want trans kids in Iowa to hear this: You belong, and you deserve better.”

There is no current bill in the Republican-majority Legislature that proposes such a ban. With this year’s legislative session nearing its end, any proposal now would have to come from legislative leaders or amended to a budget bill.