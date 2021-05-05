Reynolds defends call for ban on transgender girls in girls’ sports, advocates call it “cruel”

Jack Whitver, the Republican Iowa Senate Majority Leader from Ankeny, said he is unaware of any legislative action on the topic since proposals failed earlier in the session, and that he is focused on getting state tax cuts passed before ending this year’s session.

More than 30 states have similar legislative proposals; five states ban transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports, according to the Washington Post.

Reynolds said a ban in Iowa would protect Iowa girls’ ability to compete and qualify for college scholarships. She said she has been speaking with Republican legislative leaders throughout the session about the possible legislation.

“Gov. Reynolds said that this wasn’t hurtful to transgender students, but she’s wrong,” Keenan Crow, with the advocacy group One Iowa, wrote in an email to the bureau. “When school officials recognize that a transgender girl is a girl during the school day, but then treat her as if she’s a boy when sports practice starts, it’s hurtful to the student and disrupts the school’s policy of treating all kids fairly.”

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, which oversees girls’ high-school sports in the state, addresses transgender athletes in its by-laws.