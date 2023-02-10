Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, saying she is not done cutting taxes, announced Friday it is her goal to abolish the state income tax by the end of her four-year term.

State lawmakers have passed various tax reform measures over the last several years, including establishing a “flat tax” in the state for personal income tax.

“And I can tell you without hesitation, we’re not done,” Reynolds said during a state policy leadership forum in Washington, D.C., hosted by the conservative Cato Institute. “My goal is to get to zero individual income tax rate by the end of this second term.”

Reynolds, Iowa’s first female governor who was reelected in November to a term expiring in 2026, received the highest grade for fiscal responsibility among the nation’s governors in a report issued last year by the institute. The biennial report grades governors on their fiscal policies from a limited government perspective, and awards higher grades to governors whose states have cut taxes and spending, according to the Cato Institute.

The report noted the tax cut legislation passed by Iowa lawmakers and signed into law by Reynolds in 2018, 2020 and 2022, the final of which will phase state income taxes down to a flat rate of 3.9 percent by 2026 — meaning every resident with a taxable income will be in the one remaining tax bracket regardless of what they earn.

At that point, the cuts will reduce Iowans’ state income taxes — and thus also reduce state revenue — by nearly $2 billion annually.

Reynolds and lawmakers also dropped the Iowa corporate income tax rate from 9.8 to 5.5 percent, and eliminated state tax on retirement income.

Democrats argue the wealthiest Iowans will receive the greatest share of benefits, while Reynolds and Republicans say the law will attract new residents and make the state more competitive.

“I think Iowans know better what to do with their money than government,” Reynolds said. “When you let Iowans decide what they’re going to do with their money, we see communities flourish, we see the state flourish, we see revenue grow, so it works.”

Seven states — Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming — have no state income tax. New Hampshire does not tax earned income and is currently phasing out a tax on interest and dividend income. Washington similarly does not have a traditional income tax, instead taxing capital gains of income of high earners.

“Seems like a radical idea, but as you know there’s nine U.S. states that don’t have individual income taxes. And the interesting thing about them is they’re in all different parts of the country and there’s red states and blue states,” said Chris Edwards, Kilts Family chair in fiscal studies at the Cato Institute. “They all managed to survive, and indeed all the states that have no income taxes are prospering and generally have high economic growth rates.”

Hearkening back to her Condition of the State address from January, Reynolds argued the tax cuts have helped Iowa better meet the current national economic challenges, while still adequately funding state programs and making large investments in K-12 education, broadband and public safety.

Iowa, though, continues to grapple with a workforce and affordable housing and child care shortage.

Reynolds also defended her successful push creating universal state-funded scholarships that Iowa families can use to send their children to private schools. The nonpartisan Legislative Service Agency estimates that the program, when fully phased on, will cost $345 million a year.

The governor argued the law will give more options to parents and increase the quality of education for all students.

Opponents say it will siphon money from public schools to fund private institutions that aren’t subject to the same oversight, and devotes tax money to private schools that could reject students with disabilities or families whose values don’t align with theirs.

Reynolds pushed back on the notion of a lack of accountability of private schools, noting the law includes a provision requiring students in private schools that use an education savings account to take all applicable federal and state assessments.

“I wanted to know what some of the outcomes were in investing in (education savings accounts) and giving parents choice over funding the student and not the system,” Reynolds said. “But I want to know some of those metrics. We can aggregate the data, but I want to know how they’re scoring, what they’re doing (and) how they’re doing. And we’ve just got a small set of additional metrics that we’ve added to that.”

Iowa lawmakers this week, however, advanced a bill to loosen testing requirements for students taking advantage of the just-passed program.

Under House Study Bill 138, state-required assessments would be optional for students using the education savings accounts, rather than required. The students still would be required to take all federally required assessments, including the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress.

Iowa Democratic leaders in the House and Senate decried the move, with House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, telling reporters, “I told you so.”

“This is what we said would happen with school vouchers, that private schools would continue to get away with not following the rules, and not following along and not being held accountable,” Konfrst said. “We’re not even three weeks out from passing vouchers, and we’re already removing accountability from our private schools.”

Asked about Reynolds’ appearance at the Cato Institute forum, Konfrst accused the governor of catering to corporate and special interests and wanting to build her national profile among Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, echoed Konfrst.

"We know that the No. 1 goal of the Iowa Republican Party is the sustained attacks on our public education system,“ Wahls told reporters Thursday ahead of Friday’s forum. ”That is a goal that is shared by Republicans in Washington, D.C. That is why people from Washington, D.C., have flown to Iowa to take selfies with the governor behind the Iowa Senate on the night the (law) was passed and why they bankroll challenges to some Iowa Republicans in the House and Senate who oppose this plan.

“So again, I just another perfect example of Republicans putting politics over the people of the state,” Wahls said.

Reynolds last year took the rare measure of endorsing primary challengers to several Republicans who opposed the private tuition bill, successfully ousting several GOP incumbents, including former House Education Committee chair Dustin Hite of New Sharon.

Reynolds said it was a move she did not take lightly.

“I was either going to stand by and continue to be an enabler and not get this legislation passed,” or intervene to give “all parents the choice to decide what environment they want their child to receive their education,” be that public or private.

“I truly believe with all of my heart it elevates education overall,” Reynolds said.

Close 1 of 18 States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax Photo Credit: chayanuphol / Shutterstock The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue. At the beginning of the pandemic, the economy halted, and a short-lived but steep recession ensued. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing changed the way Americans lived, and as a result, their spending habits dramatically shifted. These changes caused many small businesses to be temporarily or permanently closed, and state balance sheets declined. But this pandemic-induced recession was fleeting. The economic downturn quickly reversed in large part due to bipartisan legislation that swiftly provided fiscal support directly to individual taxpayers, businesses, and state governments. The combination of broad fiscal stimulus and higher-than-expected tax revenue pushed state rainy day funds to a record high. During 2021, states grew their budget surpluses by more than 60%. Taxes make up over 40 percent of state and local government revenue While states received direct financial support from the federal government, tax revenue was the primary contributor to state budget surpluses. State and local governments rely heavily on taxes to finance their operations. According to the Census Bureau, in 2020, total state and local government tax revenue amounted to nearly $1.9 billion—twice as much as intergovernmental revenue, which is the next largest revenue source. State and local taxes comprise several different types of taxes, but the largest sources come from sales and gross receipts, property, and individual income. Individual income tax makes up nearly a quarter of all state and local tax revenue All but seven states tax some form of individual income, and all but nine states tax wage income. In total, individual income tax accounted for 9.9% of total state and local revenue and 22.8% of total state and local tax revenue in 2020, the most recent full year available. Today, individual income tax makes up a much larger proportion of total tax revenue than it did several decades ago in 1977, when it accounted for less than 17% of total tax revenue. While both individual income tax as a share of total revenue and as a share of total tax revenue dipped from 2019 to 2020, individual income taxes continue to be a significant revenue source for most states. Looking ahead, many of the temporary factors that helped push state rainy day funds to record highs are projected to subside. Another issue for certain locations is that increases in remote work opportunities have encouraged residents to leave high-tax states, especially those states with high income taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, states with double-digit income taxes (such as California, New Jersey, and New York) were among the states that lost the most residents in 2021. Meanwhile, states that forgo individual income taxes altogether (such as Florida, Texas, and Nevada) reported some of the largest population increases. To find the states that collect the most individual income tax, researchers at HowtoHome.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to each state’s individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue. Researchers also calculated individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue, total individual income tax revenue, total tax revenue, and total revenue. Here are the states that collect the most individual income tax. 15. Hawaii Photo Credit: Izabela23 / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.1%

11.1% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 21.7%

21.7% Total individual income tax revenue: $2,359,093,000

$2,359,093,000 Total tax revenue: $10,860,932,000

$10,860,932,000 Total revenue: $21,256,402,000 14. North Carolina Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.3%

11.3% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 28.4%

28.4% Total individual income tax revenue: $12,505,906,000

$12,505,906,000 Total tax revenue: $44,011,586,000

$44,011,586,000 Total revenue: $110,400,823,000 13. Georgia Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.3%

11.3% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 26.8%

26.8% Total individual income tax revenue: $11,704,328,000

$11,704,328,000 Total tax revenue: $43,708,584,000

$43,708,584,000 Total revenue: $103,264,080,000 12. Delaware Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.8%

11.8% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.0%

30.0% Total individual income tax revenue: $1,744,674,000

$1,744,674,000 Total tax revenue: $5,810,994,000

$5,810,994,000 Total revenue: $14,835,230,000 11. Indiana Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.8%

12.8% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.0%

30.0% Total individual income tax revenue: $9,590,894,000

$9,590,894,000 Total tax revenue: $31,940,021,000

$31,940,021,000 Total revenue: $75,170,061,000 10. Kentucky Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%

12.9% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 33.0%

33.0% Total individual income tax revenue: $6,434,162,000

$6,434,162,000 Total tax revenue: $19,495,610,000

$19,495,610,000 Total revenue: $50,023,462,000 9. New Jersey Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%

12.9% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 21.9%

21.9% Total individual income tax revenue: $15,412,766,000

$15,412,766,000 Total tax revenue: $70,318,773,000

$70,318,773,000 Total revenue: $119,261,406,000 8. California Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%

12.9% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.5%

30.5% Total individual income tax revenue: $84,412,243,000

$84,412,243,000 Total tax revenue: $276,549,753,000

$276,549,753,000 Total revenue: $651,904,381,000 7. Minnesota Photo Credit: IVY PHOTOS / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 13.8%

13.8% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 29.4%

29.4% Total individual income tax revenue: $10,923,158,000

$10,923,158,000 Total tax revenue: $37,137,398,000

$37,137,398,000 Total revenue: $79,427,041,000 6. Oregon Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 14.2%

14.2% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 39.1%

39.1% Total individual income tax revenue: $8,635,691,000

$8,635,691,000 Total tax revenue: $22,065,012,000

$22,065,012,000 Total revenue: $60,946,595,000 5. Virginia Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 14.9%

14.9% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 31.0%

31.0% Total individual income tax revenue: $14,996,649,000

$14,996,649,000 Total tax revenue: $48,311,690,000

$48,311,690,000 Total revenue: $100,686,538,000 4. Connecticut Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 15.8%

15.8% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 26.9%

26.9% Total individual income tax revenue: $8,177,456,000

$8,177,456,000 Total tax revenue: $30,416,426,000

$30,416,426,000 Total revenue: $51,910,360,000 3. Massachusetts Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 16.5%

16.5% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 34.1%

34.1% Total individual income tax revenue: $17,414,713,000

$17,414,713,000 Total tax revenue: $51,013,885,000

$51,013,885,000 Total revenue: $105,809,443,000 2. New York Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 18.1%

18.1% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 33.9%

33.9% Total individual income tax revenue: $67,963,993,000

$67,963,993,000 Total tax revenue: $200,443,056,000

$200,443,056,000 Total revenue: $376,214,893,000 1. Maryland Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 21.7%

21.7% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 40.5%

40.5% Total individual income tax revenue: $17,030,628,000

$17,030,628,000 Total tax revenue: $42,033,738,000

$42,033,738,000 Total revenue: $78,310,759,000 States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax One unexpected bright spot of the COVID-19 pandemic was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue. State and local governments rely heavily on taxes to finance their operations, with the largest sources coming from sales and gross receipts, property, and individual income. While both individual income tax as a share of total revenue and as a share of total tax revenue dipped from 2019 to 2020, individual income taxes continue to be a significant revenue source for most states. Researchers ranked states according to each state’s individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue. 1 of 18 States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax Photo Credit: chayanuphol / Shutterstock The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue. At the beginning of the pandemic, the economy halted, and a short-lived but steep recession ensued. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing changed the way Americans lived, and as a result, their spending habits dramatically shifted. These changes caused many small businesses to be temporarily or permanently closed, and state balance sheets declined. But this pandemic-induced recession was fleeting. The economic downturn quickly reversed in large part due to bipartisan legislation that swiftly provided fiscal support directly to individual taxpayers, businesses, and state governments. The combination of broad fiscal stimulus and higher-than-expected tax revenue pushed state rainy day funds to a record high. During 2021, states grew their budget surpluses by more than 60%. Taxes make up over 40 percent of state and local government revenue While states received direct financial support from the federal government, tax revenue was the primary contributor to state budget surpluses. State and local governments rely heavily on taxes to finance their operations. According to the Census Bureau, in 2020, total state and local government tax revenue amounted to nearly $1.9 billion—twice as much as intergovernmental revenue, which is the next largest revenue source. State and local taxes comprise several different types of taxes, but the largest sources come from sales and gross receipts, property, and individual income. Individual income tax makes up nearly a quarter of all state and local tax revenue All but seven states tax some form of individual income, and all but nine states tax wage income. In total, individual income tax accounted for 9.9% of total state and local revenue and 22.8% of total state and local tax revenue in 2020, the most recent full year available. Today, individual income tax makes up a much larger proportion of total tax revenue than it did several decades ago in 1977, when it accounted for less than 17% of total tax revenue. While both individual income tax as a share of total revenue and as a share of total tax revenue dipped from 2019 to 2020, individual income taxes continue to be a significant revenue source for most states. Looking ahead, many of the temporary factors that helped push state rainy day funds to record highs are projected to subside. Another issue for certain locations is that increases in remote work opportunities have encouraged residents to leave high-tax states, especially those states with high income taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, states with double-digit income taxes (such as California, New Jersey, and New York) were among the states that lost the most residents in 2021. Meanwhile, states that forgo individual income taxes altogether (such as Florida, Texas, and Nevada) reported some of the largest population increases. To find the states that collect the most individual income tax, researchers at HowtoHome.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to each state’s individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue. Researchers also calculated individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue, total individual income tax revenue, total tax revenue, and total revenue. Here are the states that collect the most individual income tax. 15. Hawaii Photo Credit: Izabela23 / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.1%

11.1% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 21.7%

21.7% Total individual income tax revenue: $2,359,093,000

$2,359,093,000 Total tax revenue: $10,860,932,000

$10,860,932,000 Total revenue: $21,256,402,000 14. North Carolina Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.3%

11.3% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 28.4%

28.4% Total individual income tax revenue: $12,505,906,000

$12,505,906,000 Total tax revenue: $44,011,586,000

$44,011,586,000 Total revenue: $110,400,823,000 13. Georgia Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.3%

11.3% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 26.8%

26.8% Total individual income tax revenue: $11,704,328,000

$11,704,328,000 Total tax revenue: $43,708,584,000

$43,708,584,000 Total revenue: $103,264,080,000 12. Delaware Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.8%

11.8% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.0%

30.0% Total individual income tax revenue: $1,744,674,000

$1,744,674,000 Total tax revenue: $5,810,994,000

$5,810,994,000 Total revenue: $14,835,230,000 11. Indiana Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.8%

12.8% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.0%

30.0% Total individual income tax revenue: $9,590,894,000

$9,590,894,000 Total tax revenue: $31,940,021,000

$31,940,021,000 Total revenue: $75,170,061,000 10. Kentucky Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%

12.9% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 33.0%

33.0% Total individual income tax revenue: $6,434,162,000

$6,434,162,000 Total tax revenue: $19,495,610,000

$19,495,610,000 Total revenue: $50,023,462,000 9. New Jersey Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%

12.9% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 21.9%

21.9% Total individual income tax revenue: $15,412,766,000

$15,412,766,000 Total tax revenue: $70,318,773,000

$70,318,773,000 Total revenue: $119,261,406,000 8. California Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%

12.9% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.5%

30.5% Total individual income tax revenue: $84,412,243,000

$84,412,243,000 Total tax revenue: $276,549,753,000

$276,549,753,000 Total revenue: $651,904,381,000 7. Minnesota Photo Credit: IVY PHOTOS / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 13.8%

13.8% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 29.4%

29.4% Total individual income tax revenue: $10,923,158,000

$10,923,158,000 Total tax revenue: $37,137,398,000

$37,137,398,000 Total revenue: $79,427,041,000 6. Oregon Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 14.2%

14.2% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 39.1%

39.1% Total individual income tax revenue: $8,635,691,000

$8,635,691,000 Total tax revenue: $22,065,012,000

$22,065,012,000 Total revenue: $60,946,595,000 5. Virginia Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 14.9%

14.9% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 31.0%

31.0% Total individual income tax revenue: $14,996,649,000

$14,996,649,000 Total tax revenue: $48,311,690,000

$48,311,690,000 Total revenue: $100,686,538,000 4. Connecticut Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 15.8%

15.8% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 26.9%

26.9% Total individual income tax revenue: $8,177,456,000

$8,177,456,000 Total tax revenue: $30,416,426,000

$30,416,426,000 Total revenue: $51,910,360,000 3. Massachusetts Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 16.5%

16.5% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 34.1%

34.1% Total individual income tax revenue: $17,414,713,000

$17,414,713,000 Total tax revenue: $51,013,885,000

$51,013,885,000 Total revenue: $105,809,443,000 2. New York Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 18.1%

18.1% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 33.9%

33.9% Total individual income tax revenue: $67,963,993,000

$67,963,993,000 Total tax revenue: $200,443,056,000

$200,443,056,000 Total revenue: $376,214,893,000 1. Maryland Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 21.7%

21.7% Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 40.5%

40.5% Total individual income tax revenue: $17,030,628,000

$17,030,628,000 Total tax revenue: $42,033,738,000

$42,033,738,000 Total revenue: $78,310,759,000