Reynolds: Iowa prepared to open vaccine eligibility

DES MOINES --- In just a few days, more than 1.1 million Iowans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday said the state and its local partners are ready.
Reynolds on March 17 announced the state’s plan to open on April 5 vaccine eligibility to all eligible Iowans. On Wednesday, just five days ahead of that target date, Reynolds said that plan remains on schedule, and that her administration, county public health departments, medical providers, pharmacies, and other entities involved in distributing the vaccine are prepared to handle what surely will be a surge in Iowans wanting to make appointments to receive the vaccine.
“When I’m out visiting the clinics, every one I’ve been to so far has said, ‘We can scale this. We’ve got a system. … We can get people in our communities and surrounding areas taken care of. So if you send us more vaccine, I guarantee you we can get it in the arms of Iowans,’” Reynolds said. “I’m confident that we can do it. Certainly the will is there, and they’ve put a lot of work into taking care of the residents in their communities. It’s really inspiring.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 590,000 Iowans were fully vaccinated, while another 347,000 had received the first of two doses.
The state previously designated the vaccine for at-risk populations. The rollout started with health care workers, then moved in succession to long-term care residents and staff; all residents 65 years or older; first responders; teachers and school staff; food processing, agricultural production, and manufacturing workers; individuals living at home with disabilities; and finally any residents with underlying health conditions.
On Monday, all eligible Iowans will be able to receive the vaccine.
Reynolds cautioned the demand likely will far exceed the state’s supply of vaccine, so securing an appointment could be difficult in some areas. Although in some counties, vaccinations are running smoothly enough that they have already made the vaccine available to all.
“With increasing vaccine supply and expanded assistance for those who need it, I’m confident that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will have a chance to do so,” Reynolds said. “I think the future looks pretty good for getting Iowans vaccinated.”
Iowa has the eighth-highest percentage of people who are fully vaccinated (19%), according to a New York Times federal data tracker, and the 10th-highest rate (18%) according to the Washington Post’s similar federal data tracker.
Iowa has the sixth-best rate of doses administered, 85%, according to the Times’ tracker.
Reynolds and interim state public health director Kelly Garcia implored Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as they’re able. Both noted a recent increase in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Reynolds said her administration is monitoring the small increases, which come on the heels of significant reductions after a deadly winter surge. Reynolds said her administration does not yet see evidence of another significant surge.
Nonetheless, Garcia encouraged Iowans to remain vigilant in helping to limit the virus’ spread. She said some of the increase in new cases can be attributed to spring break travel and more contagious COVID-19 variants.
“For all of these reasons, it remains critically important to follow all of the mitigation efforts that we’ve taken over the past year,” Garcia said, reiterating the key pandemic public health guidelines of staying home when sick and socially distancing in public. “We now have key tools to stop the spread, and we must use them.”