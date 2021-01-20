Reynolds, Iowa Senate Republicans introduce sweeping K-12 education proposals

Presuming the bill passes the GOP-led Legislature and is signed into law by Reynolds, the measure would take effect no later than the second Monday after enactment and would be in effect until the June 30 end of the current fiscal year. Parents and students would be given at least five days to decide what kind of instruction they wish to receive, according to the legislation.

“We do include some provisions that allows for staffing issues just because I think that’s important for the local districts to be able to respond to the declines in staffing, whether that’s bus drivers or classroom teachers,” said Sinclair.

“Whatever it is, we need to make that they can respond to that because if don’t have adults in the room to teach them, there’s no sense in having them there,” she added. “The waiver stays in place. If the districts do have an outbreak, there still is a waiver process to move online so that we can mitigate spread.”

Sinclair said the legislation takes under consideration recent federal Centers for Disease Control study data indicating that schoolchildren are not COVID-19 “super-spreaders” and have not been identified as the reason for school outbreaks.