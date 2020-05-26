Reynolds lets foreclosure and eviction moratorium expire

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she does not plan to extend a moratorium on home foreclosures and rental evictions, but will instead establish a program to provide financial assistance to Iowans who have lost income and face foreclosure or eviction.

Reynolds had ordered a temporary halt on home foreclosures and rental evictions as a part of her administration’s response to the global new coronavirus pandemic. The move was to offset the ordered closures of many Iowa businesses, which caused unemployment levels to spike to record highs. That order will expire at the end of Wednesday.

Reynolds said Tuesday during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts that she will not extend the moratorium.

Instead, Reynolds said her administration will create a program that will assist Iowans who have lost income due to the pandemic and may be unable to pay their mortgage or rent.

The program will be funded by federal money designed for pandemic response efforts and administered by the Iowa Finance Authority, a state agency that operates housing assistance programs.