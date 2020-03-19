REYNOLDS: No consideration for Iowa shelter-in-place order. But hospitals should be judicious with testing kits

The governor’s public health department leader on the state’s COVID-19 response urged hospitals and Iowans to be judicious with current resources, including testing kits and medical supplies.

Hospital officials in Iowa and across the country have expressed concern, as the virus continues to spread and more individuals become infected, that hospitals will not have sufficient resources to accommodate all who need treatment.

“It’s something that we’ve been working with our partners to hear about, and hear what their supply needs are. I think that what we’ve recognized is that the national environment is that there’s a lot of need around these supplies,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director, said Thursday.

“So we’ve helped our partners be forward thinking, and thinking about ways to make prudent use of the supplies that we have, thinking about ways to provide supplements when we can, and just wanting to be very careful and thoughtful about how we use all of our health care resources,” Pedati said.

As of Thursday afternoon the state hygienic lab had the capability to perform roughly 800 tests, Reynolds’ office said, and that number fluctuates daily as individuals get tested and more tests become available.