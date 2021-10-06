Reynolds: ‘People better wake up’ to border crisis

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Adonna Biel said the governors “are the same ones who stood idly by as Donald Trump spent four years destroying our immigration system and spreading vile, xenophobic rhetoric” and said the event was just to “further their own political aspirations.”

Reynolds bristled when asked her reaction to her Texas visit being a political stunt, saying those critics are missing the point and not looking at the data.

“If you think this is a political stunt, then people better wake up,” the Iowa governor told reporters. “No, it’s not a political stunt. This is the real thing. Biden owns this. This is a self-inflicted crisis.”

Both Iowa GOP U.S. senators came to Reynolds’ aid Wednesday, with Joni Ernst calling the “dire” situation “a humanitarian crisis of epic proportion” with no sign of improving as U.S. Customs and Border Protection projects over 2.3 million individuals will attempt to enter the country this year.

“Folks, these numbers are staggering,” the Red Oak Republican told Iowa reporters, noting that border enforcement officers “are overwhelmed” and the Biden administration “is woefully unprepared to handle it.”