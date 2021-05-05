Reynolds pitches compromise to get faster tax cuts

He has concerns about the totality of the compromise being asked of House Republicans. Accelerating the reduction of rates approved in 2018 tax cuts was not a priority for them. But knowing its importance to Senate Republicans, Grassley said his caucus has reached “a position where we felt that could be part of a compromise … to try to help accommodate that in these negotiations.”

In enacting faster tax cuts, the Reynolds-Senate plan includes the state takeover of the mental health system funding and eliminating the inheritance tax and the property tax backfill for local governments. Grassley indicated that despite the concessions, House Republicans are being asked to make more accommodations.

Legislative Democrats, who are in the minority, had no comment other than to say they had not seen any details.

In calling for action on her tax proposals, Reynolds said the state “has never been in a better position to take tax burdens off the backs of Iowans and invest state revenue to sustain critical and important services”

Lifting the 2018 income tax cut “triggers” to reduce rates faster would decrease state revenue collections by $155 million in fiscal 2023, $160 million the following year and $30 million the third year, according to a Legislative Services Agency analysis.