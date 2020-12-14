Reynolds returns misspent pandemic aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she will return to Iowa’s Coronavirus Relief Fund the $21 million regulators said she misspent on a new computer system.

The announcement acknowledges a defeat for Reynolds, who had argued in October that a $57 million contract with cloud-computing company Workday was “necessary” to address the pandemic — even though the contract was signed months before COVID-19 hit Iowa in March.

“Following multiple conversations with the Treasury Department last spring, we believed we had assurances that the upgrade to Workday qualified as an allowable expense,” a news release from the Governor’s Office said. “We would not have moved forward without those assurances.”

But the U.S. Treasury Department denied Reynolds’ Oct. 26 appeal and asked the governor to return the money to the relief fund by Dec. 18, the news release said. State Auditor Rob Sand also determined the $21 million Workday expenditures was not allowed.

“The really important thing ... is that there’s $21 million that can mitigate the pandemic for ordinary Iowans,” Sand said Monday after the announcement.

He mentioned increased COVID-19 testing sites and small business relief grants as two options for spending the remaining $47.3 million in the relief fund.