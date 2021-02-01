Reynolds' school choice bill would reduce public school funding by $2.1 million, nonpartisan analysis says

DES MOINES — If approved, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to create taxpayer-funded scholarships toward private school tuition for public school students in struggling K-12 schools would cost the state’s 300-plus public school districts a total of $2.1 million, a tiny fraction of the more than $3 billion the state devotes annually to K-12 public education, according to a nonpartisan state analysis.
Critics of the proposal and public school advocates have warned the governor’s proposal amounts to a defunding of public schools; they caution the negative impact could be greater than the agency estimates.
Under Reynolds’ proposal, taxpayer-funded private tuition scholarships would be available to students in public schools that have been identified by a federal program as low-performing and in need of substantial assistance. In Iowa, 34 schools have been so identified by the program.
An analysis from the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, a nonpartisan organization that analyzes legislation for its potential impacts, projects the scholarships would impact public schools, through a loss in state aid and local property tax, $2.1 million in the first year, $3.1 million in the second year and $3.8 million in the third year.
“The governor has made investing in education a priority, increasing overall spending on preK-12 every single year,” Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said in a statement. “The report from LSA shows that the student first scholarships are very narrow in scope, and the true financial impact is far lower than what opponents of the bill have claimed.”
The LSA analysis is based on a projection that 3.5% of eligible students would apply for and receive scholarships in the state budget year that ends in 2023, 5% in the 2024 budget year and 6.5% in the 2025 budget year, resulting in 345 scholarships in the first year, 520 in the second and 735 in the third.
The proposal does not limit the number of scholarships that could be awarded.
Melissa Peterson, the government relations specialist for the statewide teachers union, warned the estimate could prove low, and without a cap the cost of the program could be much higher.
“Responsible governance dictates we prepare for the greatest impact allowed by the legislation — not an uncodified assumption,” Peterson said in a statement. “If legislators only wanted a small number of students to participate or wanted to limit the amount of money appropriated to the program, they should have included a specific appropriation in the legislation. They deliberately did not.”
Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, the top Democrat on the House education committee, from Waterloo, said in a statement that lawmakers should be focused on other types of education funding efforts.
“In the middle of a pandemic, the Legislature should be working together to invest more in public schools to keep students learning safe,” Smith said in a statement. “Using vouchers to shift tax dollars from public schools to private schools is a bad idea. It will take away resources from kids who need it most and close more rural schools. Public money should be going to public schools.”
The scholarships are not the only element of the governor’s proposal that would have a financial impact on public schools, according to the LSA analysis.
The legislation also proposes a new way of calculating each district’s enrollment by averaging counts on April 1 and October 1.
The impact, according to the LSA analysis, is that districts with declining enrollment will see a positive fiscal impact, and districts with increasing enrollment will see a negative fiscal impact.
When applied retroactively to this school year, the proposal would have resulted in $21.7 million less in state aid to public schools, and that future years would have a similar fiscal impact, according to LSA’s analysis.
Reynolds’ proposal also calls for ending diversity programs that allow districts to reject open enrollment applications in order to maintain diversity in the student population. Only five districts across the state have such programs, and each would lose funds if more students are allowed to leave the district via open enrollment.
Using recent years’ open enrollment requests, LSA estimates the Davenport school district would lose more than $783,000 and Waterloo would lose more than $421,000. The Des Moines district would lose more than $1.5 million, according to the analysis.
School officials say those figures, too, could be higher because if the law changes, more students may apply for open enrollment than have in previous years.