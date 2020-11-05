Reynolds: Voters validate COVID-19 response; She urges people to ‘double down’ on precautions

Reynolds said that next week she will launch a second public relations campaign involving newspapers, radio and TV to encourage Iowans to “double-down” on pandemic precautions to ensure that businesses and schools stay open and hospitals don’t get overrun with COVID-19 patients. Hospitalizations because of the virus having doubled in the past month, hitting a record 839 on Thursday.

“I need every Iowan doing their part to be part of the solution, so I’m going to do my part to ensure that Iowa gets the message,” said Reynolds, who launched a “mask up” public awareness campaign in July.

“People are just experiencing pandemic fatigue. They are wearing down and wearing out and they want to get their lives back to normal,” she said, “and so I am going to double down and I am asking them to double down.”

The governor had ordered businesses and schools to close, encouraged people to work from home and limit interactions in the early stages of the pandemic, but she said those measures were not intended to be long-term, government-mandated solutions for residents taking safe and responsible precautions within their constitutionally protected freedoms.

“Government solutions alone can’t stop this virus. It’s up to every single one of us,” she said.

