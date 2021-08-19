Reynolds vows to ‘hold strong’ against school mask mandates

Cardona offered to partner with Iowa "to further our shared goals" of protecting students and educators, but noted federal officials will “closely review and monitor whether Iowa is meeting all of its federal fiscal requirements.”

“I think it’s incredible that he’s coming after me when we led the country in getting kids back in school, doing it safely and responsibly,” Reynolds told reporters Thursday. “We’ve done that basically from the beginning where he just basically paid lip service to children all across this country while kowtowing to the teachers’ union. And it is such a disservice and it is unconscionable what they are doing to those kids. And so we’re going to do what we’ve done and that is keep our kids in school. It went through the Legislature. We had elected officials representing Iowans all across this state that voted on that bill and I signed it into law. We’re doing what we need to do.”

The governor said state public health officials are monitoring COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and vaccination rates daily with plans to stand pat on Iowa’s back-to-school strategies, but would make adjustments if need be. However, she told reporters she gets positive feedback every day at the Iowa State Fair from parents concerned about the “social and emotional well-being” of their children as they face challenges to their educational experience.