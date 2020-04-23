Reynolds wants to start reopening Iowa ‘sooner rather than later’

DES MOINES — A week before her orders closing large swaths of Iowa are set to expire unless she changes them, Gov. Kim Reynolds continued to signal Thursday she’s likely to begin reopening Iowa’s economy.
“We must get Iowa back to work sooner rather than later,” the governor said in her daily COVID-19 briefing just hours after Iowa Workforce Development reported that 26,192 Iowans filed new unemployment claims over the past week — in addition to the 151,846 previously filed claims for benefits.
After days of spikes, the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa has dropped back to levels similar to a week ago, according to numbers Reynolds presented.
The key to getting Iowans back to work is testing, including the public-private partnership she announced Tuesday that will allow health officials to test more Iowans to detect and slow the virus spread in Iowa.
“Now with increasing capabilities, we’ll be able to target areas of concern early with the intent, again, of minimizing the impact of the virus among vulnerable populations and essential workforce,” Reynolds said. The testing data, which helped drive decisions about closing schools and workplaces, will be used “to reopen the state in a measured and responsible way while continuing to manage virus activity going forward.”
Reynolds has ordered schools to close for the rest of the semester. But her orders closing many businesses expire April 30 unless she modifies them.
She reported Thursday there were 176 new positive cases, down from a one-day high of 482 Tuesday, and 842 negative tests for a total of 25,338 people tested.
That brought the total number of Iowans who have been identified as having COVID-19 symptoms or illnesses to 3,942 cases. There are 282 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and 1,492 people have recovered.
Six more Iowans have died from coronavirus — four in Polk County (the Des Moines area) and one each in Bremer (northeast Iowa) and Muscatine counties — bringing the statewide toll to 96. The majority, 85%, have been among Iowans 61 and older, and 51% are residents of long-term care facilities, she said.
She also reported another outbreak has occurred at a long-term care facility — ManorCare Health Services in northeast Cedar Rapids.
In just two days since launching the Test Iowa Initiative, a partnership between the state and Nomi Health, more than 121,000 Iowans have completed an online assessment at TestIowa.com designed to expand testing capabilities to limit the spread of COVID-19, Reynolds said.
“This overwhelming response tells me that Iowans are ready to take the next step to move our state forward and be part of the solution,” she said.
Already appointments for drive-thru testing this weekend are filled. Reynolds expects to quickly ramp up testing to complete more tests.
Once at full capacity, up to 3,000 Iowans can be tested each day in addition to the testing already being done, the governor said.
“Not only will that help us fight the spread of the virus, it will inform economic decisions that will get Iowans back to work and life back to normal,” Reynolds said, adding even if “it might be a little bit of a new normal for a while.”
