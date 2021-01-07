Riots in Congress bring Illinois Capitol security concerns into focus

The Secretary of State Capitol Police force is assigned to the nine buildings comprising the State Capitol Complex. Security at the Bank of Springfield Center falls under the purview of the Illinois State Police, said Haupt.

Steve Brown, spokesperson for House Speaker Michael Madigan, declined to comment on security procedures at the Bank of Springfield or discussions among House leadership for additional security.

“I think there is adequate security, as there was in May (during the last legislative session),” Brown said on Thursday. “If you remember, visualizing the scene, (security) was pretty comprehensive from what could be seen, and there were additional layers, not necessarily visible to the general public.”

John Patterson, spokesperson for Senate President Don Harmon, said in an email that there are ongoing conversations with the Secretary of State's Office to address any questions or concerns and reassure every one of the buildings’ security in advance of the Senate session.

Haupt said he couldn’t comment on staffing levels or security protocols at the Capitol Complex but said the Secretary of State Capitol Police are working with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement entities to ensure the Complex and surrounding area remains safe.