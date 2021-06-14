Sand says he’s praying for guidance over governor run

“I do a lot of prayers of gratitude, but not typically things for helping me figure out my life,” he said before launching into a disapproving critique of Reynolds and the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature, especially their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the Reynolds administration to distribute federal COVID-19 relief funds, but not use the $1.2 billion he said the state already has in the bank to help Iowans and small businesses “I think is morally irresponsible.”

“If you want to be coldblooded about it, it's fiscally irresponsible (because) that is our tax base,” he said about the approximately 750 Iowa restaurants that have closed for pandemic-related reasons. “The people who run those small businesses, they're Iowans, but they're also taxpayers, and they've created a few jobs in their local communities. They would be paying taxes for the next five, 10, 15, 20, 25 years. But instead of getting a small investment now, in a time of incredible, immense need that came about through no fault of their own, they got nothing.

“We can't grow our economy. We're letting small businesses die as we sit on the money that they’ve paid in,” he said.