Sand to Democrats: Fight, but convince

DES MOINES --- Rob Sand, the state auditor and possible candidate for governor, borrowed from former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in his remarks Tuesday during a progressive group’s annual fundraiser and training session.

“Fight for what you believe in, but do it in a way that will get other people to want to join you,” Sand said during the Progress Iowa Corn Feed, which was conducted online.

Iowa Democrats hope in the 2022 elections to reverse their political fortunes in a state that appears to be turning politically red. Iowa Republicans control the state lawmaking process with a Republican governor and majorities in the Iowa House and Senate, and hold five of the state’s six seats in Congress.

The top races in 2022 in Iowa will be for governor and U.S. Senate. Both feature Republican incumbents, Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley, respectively.