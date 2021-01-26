SCOTUS declines to hear Janus’ lawsuit seeking union dues reimbursement

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His petition to the U.S. Supreme Court came after his case demanding back pay was dismissed in a federal district court and federal appeals court. Both the federal and appeals courts ruled that the unions did not owe back pay because they were acting in “good faith” when they charged nonmember fees, since those fees were constitutional at the time under federal and state law.

Jeffrey Schwab, a senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center and one of Janus’ lawyers, said in a written statement that his organization is disappointed that the Supreme Court decided not to take up the issue at this time.

“We are continuing to fight for back fees for government employees who paid money to unions against their will,” Schwab said.

Anders Lindall, a spokesperson for AFSCME 31, said in an email that the Supreme Court's refusal to hear the second lawsuit and related cases is a win for working people and their unions, and a loss for corporate interests.

“Despite the efforts of anti-worker groups to weaken workers' voice through incessant litigation, courts have repeatedly ruled in these cases that unions acted in good faith and followed the law in setting fees for representation provided to nonmembers prior to the (Janus v AFSCME 31) decision,” Lindall said in the email.