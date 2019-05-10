Iowa schools are creating new school emergency plans or updating existing plans to satisfy the requirements of a new state law before its June 30 deadline.
But those emergency plans will not be reviewed by the state or anyone else, as the new law contains no such requirement.
The new law, passed in 2018, requires public and private school districts to have emergency response plans for responding to natural disasters and active shooters. The plans must be unique for each building in the school district, and each building must conduct annual emergency response drills.
The plans, under the new law, must be “high quality,” developed in conjunction with local law enforcement and emergency response agencies, and confidential.
The plans must be completed by June 30. But they will not be verified or vetted for their quality. Districts willy simply report to the state education department whether they have completed their plans.
The law requires only that districts create new plans with those requirements. The law does not require the plans to be certified or reviewed.
In essence, the law requires district leaders be taken at their word that they have completed the plans and met the law’s requirements since they will not be vetted by the state or subject to public review for safety reasons.
Concerns were raised about the lack of oversight when the law was being debated by state lawmakers, although it ultimately passed both the Iowa House and Senate with unanimous votes of support.
“It does absolutely nothing,” Cindy Winckler, a Democratic state legislator from Davenport, said during lawmakers' debate. “It is hard to take a positive vote on such incomplete work.”
Skyler Wheeler, a Republican state legislator from Orange City, said he disagreed with the assertion that the bill was nothing more than a “feel-good” proposals.
Staci Hupp, a spokeswoman for the state education department, said the new law is part of a “holistic” approach to school safety taken by the state. In addition to the new law for school emergency response plans, the department has offered resources to districts to help ensure their plans are high quality, and the department has provided or sponsored training for school officials, for example, to recognize behavioral issues and potentially violent behavior, Hupp said.
“We really are doing our best as an agency to support schools as they develop these plans, as we ultimately try to keep our kids safe,” Hupp said. “It’s a piece of the overall picture.”
Roark Horn, executive director of the organization that represents school administrators across the state, praised the state education department, state lawmakers, Gov. Kim Reynolds and local school leaders for working together to enhance school safety.
“Undoubtedly, the collaborative efforts of all these entities have made schools even safer learning environments for our students and teachers,” Horn said in an email.
Most local school leaders contacted for this story said they have long had in place emergency response plans. Some said their plans already met the requirements established in the new law; others said their plans needed minor updates or tweaks to satisfy the new law.
But the state education department in 2018 said while 88 percent of Iowa school districts reported having security plans, fewer than 10 percent were “high-quality” plans that included drills for school staff.
“Those plans didn’t necessarily meet the law because we were finding variability in quality and the plans weren’t always tailored to every school in a district as they need to be now,” Hupp said.
Districts will report to the state education department whether their emergency response plans meet the new state requirements during the department’s annual spring collection from districts of myriad data.
Here are snapshots of how some districts from across the state are handling their emergency response plans:
Davenport
Bruce McKee, a district level security and student outreach specialist and former Davenport police officer, is tasked with constructing the district’s new safety plan.
McKee’s is a newly created position, and the district plan includes a team of roughly 40 security professionals, two new school resource officers and introducing security personnel to elementary schools. The district, meanwhile, is making drastic cuts to its general fund to meet state budget requirements.
The “majority” of McKee’s time has been spent working on the state-mandated plan, district director of operations Mike Maloney said.
“The approach involved looking at what we’ve got and evaluating and comparing it against the standards and doing the research on best practice to bring it into the plan and pulling it together in a way that gives direction to individual buildings and administrators,” McKee said. “It’s a lot of research to make sure its best practice and best suits what our district needs. They don’t come out and tell you exactly what your plan should look like and involve — it just tells you to follow the structure.”
North Scott
This past fall, North Scott narrowly avoided tragedy when a junior high student was accused of trying to shoot a teacher, but the weapon’s safety device was on.
The district has a safety committee of 15 to 20 people that is headed by junior high school principal Erin Schwartz. The district has had a crisis manual for years, and the manual has been revisited regularly, even before last fall’s threat, superintendent Joe Stutting said.
In addition to changes to address the near-shooting, the district has been working on implementing items from a Homeland Security audit, including security cameras and a “buzz-in” system for all buildings. And the district has spent more time this year addressing the new state requirements, including on reunifying students after a threatening event.
Waterloo
Safety officer Dan Huff said the district holds more drills than what is required in the new state law, including a drill for evacuating students to an alternative site in the case of an active shooter or dangerous intruder, or for other safety concerns like a fire or suspected gas leak.
Each building in the district has a designated safety chairperson who is responsible for coordinating drills, and those individuals meet monthly, Huff said.
“We’ve got people who work pretty hard at it,” he noted. “It’s just a priority here at Waterloo Schools to stay on top of our safety drills.”
Cedar Rapids
The district has long had a comprehensive crisis response manual that set forth plans for its 31 schools and met the new law’s requirements, district security administrator Laurel Day said.
In fact, the district’s plans were highlighted during state education department training sessions as an example for other districts to follow, Day said.
“Everything in the new law either was in (Cedar Rapids schools’) plan already, or we had it ready to roll out before the deadline,” said Eric Welling, whose position as school security and crisis response supervisor was created in the summer of 2018 in the wake of multiple school shootings across the country.
This school year, Werling has introduced a school visitor check-in system that requires scanning a government-issued ID and is preparing staff for enhanced lockdown drills that will teach students to run, hide or fight rather than only shelter in place.
Cedar Falls
Dan Conrad, the district’s director of secondary education, facilitates the district’s safety committee. He said they “had to do very little” to update the plan. He said the committee helped to develop the plan a number of years ago and keep it current.
Waverly-Shell Rock
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth has headed up the effort to create safety plans, which have been reviewed by the principals. He said the plans are now updated and “more comprehensive” than they were before the new law.
Klamforth said he attended meetings and sat in on a number of webinars hosted by the state education department.
Sioux City
Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district has long had an emergency response guide that exceeds the requirements in the new state law. He said staff members are trained and drilled annually to make “evidence-based decisions” in the face of crisis.
Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove
Superintendent Matt Alexander said the district had plans in place but noted the law’s requirements that districts have plans for specific scenarios and collaborate with local law enforcement and emergency response personnel.
Megan Valley of the Quad City Times, Andrew Wind of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, and Molly Duffy of the Gazette in Cedar Rapids contributed to this story.