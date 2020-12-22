Sen. Dick Durbin: No direct funding to state, local governments in relief bill

The Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses impacted by the pandemic, will receive about $284 billion under the new relief package.

After the initial aid package passed, Illinois received roughly $3.5 billion in CARES Act money to pay for expenses related to its COVID-19 response, and it has a little over $1.8 billion remaining.

Most of that funding, roughly $557 million, was spent by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, for things like medical supplies and testing equipment.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durban, D-Illinois, said the bill doesn’t provide the $160 billion funding for state and local governments that he hoped it would, but suggested that funding could be included when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

“It's going to be a priority for him, and we're ready for that fight,” Durbin said during a Zoom news conference Tuesday. “The difficulty if we don't is that these units of government will have to lay off firefighters, policemen, health care workers, teachers. That's exactly the wrong thing at this moment in history. We need to protect those jobs, give those people a chance to go back to work.”