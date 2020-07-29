Sen. Joni Ernst: No regrets for spending to fight war on COVID-19

The GOP’s most recent $1 trillion plan is an insult to Iowans who have lost their jobs and, in some cases, their health insurance, because of the pandemic, he said.

In the 10 days since the Senate reconvened after a summer state work session, “Ernst and the GOP have done nothing but delay critical relief with partisan games and put forward unserious proposals,” Busch said.

But Graham called Ernst “indispensable” in winning passage of the Paycheck Protection Program that provided more than $5 billion in loans to more than 60,000 Iowa businesses. He’s calling for another round of the program aimed at businesses with fewer than 300 employees that have experienced a 50% loss in revenue.

Ernst said she was working with the Department of Treasury on making PPP loan forgiveness “as easy as possible.”

Greenfield, she said, had “flip-flopped” on PPP.

“One day when she’s out talking to small-business owners, she’ll tell them she’s for it because they are very supportive of it,” Ernst said. “The very next day, she will rip it apart. So I don’t know where she stands on this — if she actually does support the Paycheck Protection Program or not.”