Sen. Joni Ernst tours Cerro Gordo County hemp farm

Throughout their talk with Sen. Joni Ernst at their Cerro Gordo County farm on Tuesday afternoon, Greg Nicholas Sr. and Greg Nicholas Jr. wanted to convey one central point to her: Hemp has a future in Iowa and they want to be a part of its growth.

"I think the potential is limitless but we need a little bit of help getting there," Nicholas Sr. said.

What Ernst then said she wanted to know is just how the federal government could provide some help in reaching that destination.

One realm where the elder Nicholas Sr. said Congress could be helpful is getting the USDA to slightly shift its focus from how hemp starts off to how it ends up.

"Instead of the USDA cracking down on farmers, they need to crack down on the processors," he said.

In 2014, President Barack Obama signed a farm bill that allowed farmers to grow hemp under USDA and state supervision. Along with being turned into fiber for paper, rope and even concrete, the plant can also be processed into various CBD oils which can be consumed by people, Nicholas Jr. said.

"When we were looking at legalizing this crop, I had no idea about all of the uses of this material," Ernst told the Nicholas family.