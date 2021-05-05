Senate committee advances bills on sex ed, decriminalizing HIV transmission

“We have concerns about the growing number of mandates, as well as implementing an entirely new curriculum,” Zach Messersmith, representing IASB, said.

According to Messersmith, school districts would need to hire new faculty or fund more training for staff in order to satisfy the new sex education standards.

Given the state’s flat funding for education and the ongoing teacher shortage, Messersmith said many school districts would be unable to meet the mandate.

Under the bill, parents can opt their students out of sex education with no penalty to the student by submitting a written objection.

The committee voted to advance SB 818 in an 11-6 vote along partisan lines.

HIV transmission

The Executive Committee also advanced an amendment to House Bill 1063, filed by Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago. It passed through the committee in an 11-4 vote to advance to the Senate floor.

Current Illinois law allows for individuals to be charged with “criminal transmission of HIV,” while also allowing for law enforcement to compel criminal defendants to test for HIV/AIDS in order to determine whether to charge them for the crime.